Positive COVID case numbers drop below 1,000 for first time since mid-December in Carroll schools

Carroll County Public Schools reported 946 positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It was the first time case numbers dropped below 1,000 in nearly four weeks.
Positive cases include 74 staff members and 872 students, according to the CCPS COVID-19 dashboard.
Cindy McGabe, chief of schools for CCPS, said the school system has addressed the rise in cases this month by deploying central office staff to cover teacher vacancies in schools and also by hiring quarantine success coaches to ensure students are able to access learning through digital platforms while in isolation or quarantine.
The school system continues to enforce universal masking, social distancing as much as possible and use of air purifiers in indoor spaces. School system staff meets regularly with the Carroll County Health Department and Maryland State Department of Education to collaborate and hear ideas from around the state regarding mitigation strategies.
McGabe said Carroll’s strategies seem to be working.
“We are starting to see a significant drop in COVID-positive students and staff,” she said. “We are also starting to see a significant decrease in the number of students and staff in quarantine. While we can’t draw a causal relationship between our mitigation efforts and a decrease in cases, we are happy to see more of our students and staff back in school.”
Positive case numbers decreased this week from a high of 1,313 positive cases during the week of Jan. 12. That week, 131 staff members and 1,182 students reported positive COVID-19 results to the school system.
As of Wednesday, Liberty High School has the highest number of positive cases at the high school level with 65, followed by Westminster at 46 and Century at 35.
East has the highest number of positive cases at the middle school level at 51, followed by Oklahoma Road at 42 and West at 41.
Carrolltowne has the highest number of positive cases at the elementary school level at 40, followed by Freedom and Sandymount at 27 and Cranberry Station and Runnymede at 26.