Artists invited to design Carroll County Public Library cards

Carroll County Public Library is inviting the community to participate in designing limited edition library cards, according to a CCPL news release.
CCPL is asking the community to design limited edition library cards based on the theme of “Infinite Possibilities” according to the release. There are two age categories: one for kids and teens, and another category for adults with first, second, and third prizes for each category. Prize awards are made possible by The Friends of Carroll County Public Library.
Entries must be submitted by end of day on Nov. 20, an online gallery of entries will be viewable in December and winners will be announced Jan. 4, 2021, according to the release. Winning designs will be made into library cards that are expected to go on sale this spring at all CCPL branches. Proceeds will go toward Exploration Commons, an interactive space expected to open at the Westminster branch in 2021 where the community will be able to create using the unique equipment and resources in the makerspace, teaching kitchen, and meeting spaces.
For more information, and to submit an entry, go to library.carr.org/contest.asp.