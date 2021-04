Q&A: Westminster native thriving in STEM scholars program at Carroll Community College

Being a STEM Scholar made me feel as though I had a group of people who understood the challenges and rewards that come with being a STEM major. We all learned it together: how to navigate obstacles, how to support and celebrate each other’s success, and how to be good students independent of one another. I not only gained a reliable group of people with whom I shared a similar college experience, but I was also introduced to some opportunities I wouldn’t have been able to obtain myself. Completing undergraduate research worthy of a conference presentation, meeting successful science personnel in the positions we all plan to pursue, gaining professional traits, networking abilities, and exclusive information about transfer colleges are just some examples of this.