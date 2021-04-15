Carroll Community College hosting virtual open house

Carroll Community College is hosting a virtual spring open house on Thursday, April 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Information and the link to pre-register (required) can be found at www.carrollcc.edu/openhouse.
The program will begin with a 20-minute presentation on career decisions, outlining ways to make an informed choice about what career path to follow, to be led by Barb Gregory, director of career development. The main program will begin at 6:20 pm, which will cover the extensive array of programs offered at the College, as well as the logistics for enrollment. This portion will be led by Candace Edwards, senior director of enrollment development and Kimberly Bachman, assistant director of admissions.
Topics will include:
· The admissions process
· Credit programs, including associate degree and transfer programs
· Non-credit programs, including career training and certifications
· Dual enrollment for Carroll County high school students
· Financial aid and scholarships
· Extracurricular activities including clubs, athletics, and volunteer opportunities
Live chat will be monitored throughout the event, and the program will be followed by a live question and answer session.
“We are so pleased to offer this interactive event to our community, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home,” said Candace Edwards, Senior Director, Enrollment Development. “Whether you are just starting on your education path, considering a career change, or looking to level up your skills, this open house will provide a great overview of all Carroll has to offer.”