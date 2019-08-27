Carroll Community College celebrates first sporting event with a win

Carroll Community College still has never lost an intercollegiate game.
The college, which opened in 1993, decided in 2017 to begin a sports program, starting with the 2019 fall season. The school unveiled its mascot, the Lynx, and named its first coaches in 2018.
On Tuesday, Carroll played its first game — men’s soccer, at home — amid quite a lot of hoopla. President James Ball, among other school officials, attended as did four Carroll County commissioners and Del. Susan Krebs. Two food trucks were on hand and music added to the festive atmosphere.
Fran Cicotta sang the national anthem. Then it was time to play as the mascot encouraged a large crowd that included numerous members of the Westminster and Winters Mill high school soccer programs as well as Carroll Community College students.
The Lynx beat Hagerstown Community College, 6-3, behind three goals from Westminster High School graduate Nik Haldorsen.
Carroll Community College’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete for the first time on Friday, at Dickinson College. Carroll’s women’s soccer team plans to begin play in fall 2020 with lacrosse coming into the fold in the spring of 2021.
The school is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, and the Lynx are competing in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference.