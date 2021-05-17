Q&A: Taneytown resident working toward nursing degree at Carroll

Cindy Chibayere, a resident of Taneytown, is a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member, and working towards an associate degree in Nursing-RN at Carroll Community College.
Chibayere, a Francis Scott Key High School graduate, plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree post-graduation.
Why did you choose to attend Carroll Community College?
I chose to attend Carroll because of its affordability and flexibility. Not only does Carroll offer a diverse range of programs, but small class sizes that overall help to create a stronger connection between professors and me. It is this relationship that helps me to achieve at higher levels academically.
How has Carroll Community College made a difference in your life?
Financially and academically, Carroll Community College has made a difference in my life. With the scholarships and financial aid provided, I will be receiving my associates degree with no loans. There has not been one semester where I had to worry about how I will pay for my classes as Carroll always strives to help its students no matter their circumstances. Compared to other intuitions, Carroll Community College has smaller classes in which teachers are better able to give their attention to those students. I have always preferred such an environment, as it helps me learn faster and perform better.
Please tell us about your co-curricular or community service activities
At Carroll, I am a senator in the Student Government Organization and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Through SGO, I take part in a Mental Health Committee where we write Carroll’s first ever monthly mental health newsletter. In my free time, I volunteer at a local nursing home where I keep the elderly company and help the staff when needed.
What advice would you give a prospective student considering Carroll?
If you are looking for a school that’s not only affordable, but provides students with various programs and activities, then Carroll is the place of you! Never let your financial situation stop you from attending college, as Carroll offers many scholarships to its current and prospective students.