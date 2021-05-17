Q&A: Taneytown resident working toward nursing degree at Carroll

Financially and academically, Carroll Community College has made a difference in my life. With the scholarships and financial aid provided, I will be receiving my associates degree with no loans. There has not been one semester where I had to worry about how I will pay for my classes as Carroll always strives to help its students no matter their circumstances. Compared to other intuitions, Carroll Community College has smaller classes in which teachers are better able to give their attention to those students. I have always preferred such an environment, as it helps me learn faster and perform better.