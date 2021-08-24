Dissection without the mess: Carroll Community College students can explore human cadavers virtually with new device

Students in training to be nurses, paramedics and physical therapists will be able to dissect, analyze and study the human body on virtual cadavers with a device newly acquired by Carroll Community College.
And college officials say its applications aren’t limited to medicine.
“Even the art department can use it to study anatomical structures for accurate portraits,” she added.
The Anatomage Table displays detailed scans of deceased people who donated their bodies to science.
Four people were uploaded in the college’s 3D table: a 33-year-old Asian man who died of Leukemia, a 26-year-old Asian woman who died from stomach cancer that had metastasized to her spine with pneumonia, a 38-year-old white man who died by lethal injection and a 59-year-old white woman who died from a heart attack.
The device is loaded with a huge amount of details about the bodies as well as 11,000 case studies “of just about every condition known to man,” said Donna Rohrbaugh, allied health and nursing skills lab coordinator at Carroll Community College.
“Here you can see parts of her sternum was cracked when they were trying to save her,” she said about the 59-year-old.
During a demonstration, Rohrbaugh showed the machine’s capabilities on the 33-year-old man’s digital corpse.
She tapped the button that had an image of a scalpel and traced a circle on his abdomen to reveal the man’s insides. A slide bar on the side allowed her to remove “layer after layer” of his entire body. A short slide revealed his muscles, sliding it further down showed his nervous system and sliding it all the way down showed his skeleton.
The table also allows her to remove sections of the body, like an arm, leg or entire bottom half.
The bodies are uploaded to the machine by an MRI scan. Specifically, 0.2 millimeter slices of the scan are put together to create the realistic image, according to Rohrbaugh.
Community college teachers, Rohrbaugh said, volunteered their own MRI scans to have them uploaded to the machine as well.
Dr. Nancy Perry, director of the allied health and nursing program at Carroll Community College, said the machine can also provide a split screen, have 3D embryo scans and display muscle actions in 3D animations.
Rohrbaugh demonstrated a physiology feature on the table that showed a beating heart.
“What’s cool about this, I can actually dissect this so you can actually see the blood vessels,” Rohrbaugh said. “You can watch the valves pumping inside the heart.”
Also showing on the screen was an electrocardiogram that displayed the heart was pumping 70 beats per minute. Rohrbaugh later demonstrated the insertion and extraction of a catheter, and the insides of a Nigerian dwarf goat with a kidney stone.
Rohrbaugh said at the time she is still learning all of the table’s features, and the college plans to put the machine to use this fall. She said five students and an instructor can stand around the six-foot table for class.
They also plan to use it for lecture halls. Instead of having everyone from the bigger classes standing around the table, a projection of the table’s screen will be displayed into another classroom.
Students studying nursing, physical therapy, paramedics and athletic training and science are proposed to use the table.
Rohrbaugh said she sees nursing students utilizing the table in their perfusion class, students in the science department could use it for human and animal dissection and students in the physical therapy can use it for studying muscles and nerves.
College officials first saw the table being used at Garrett Community College, according to Provost Rosalie V. Mince.
“I was so impressed with their table that I immediately asked the college’s foundation if they could find a way to get something similar,” she said.
Thanks to the Kahlert Foundation, the college was able to purchase the table for $78,000.
“As soon as I heard about the power of this technology, I knew it would enable the college’s faculty to provide state of the art training and education for our country,” said Greg Kahlert, president of The Kahlert Foundation. “We are thrilled when the Kahlert Foundation has the opportunity to advance the college and inspire students to excel beyond their own expectations.”
James Ball, president of the college, said it’s been part of the college’s strategic priority for the past several years to offer high quality programming. And he credited the Carroll County commissioners, who agreed to match technology funds they raised, for helping them “expand our program offerings and enable students to learn with the best tools available anywhere.”
Mince said other classes like human sexuality, health, stress management, nutrition and criminal justice can also use the table for interactive lessons.
“We are just starting to tap into the potential,” she added.