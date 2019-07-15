Home school resource center opening Tuesday, July 16 in Westminster

The Carroll County Home School Resource Center opens Tuesday, July 16 on the third floor of the community center at 25 Union Street, Westminster, according to a Community Foundation of Carroll County, Inc. news release.
The center will provide a convenient, free or low cost centrally located resource center, lending library and used bookstore for new and experienced home school families to find educational curricula, educational materials, manipulatives, educational games, equipment, supplies and support, according to the release.
The majority of the materials available in the lending library were provided by donations from fellow homeschooling families who are no longer using them. The Community Foundation expressed gratitude for the donations in the release and invited the public to consider donating books of general interest in great literature, history, and other subject matter.
The center aims to offer services and supplies such as, a copy machine, heavy-duty paper cutter, heavy-duty stapler, heavy-duty hole punch, laminating machine, and book binding machine while also offering support for families with monthly parent meetings and Homeschool 101 events for new home-schoolers, as well as space available for daytime workshops, classes and co-ops.
The public is invited to an opening celebration on Tuesday, July 16 at the center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, the center will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 410-725-2390.