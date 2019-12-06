A portion of the 15 candles, representing each of the individuals who lost their life in the last 12 months in traffic accidents in or related to Carroll County, during a remembrance ceremony at the Church of the Ascension in Westminster on Thursday, Dec. 5. The event was hosted by Catherine's Cause, whose founders, Philip and Cynthia Mullikin, lost their daughter Catherine to a drunk driver in 1998. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)