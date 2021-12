Paula McDaniel of Westminster, joined by her husband Keith, lights a candle in memory of their daughter Kaitlyn McDaniel who died in 2018, during a remembrance ceremony by Catherine's Cause, an anti-drunk driving organization, at Ascension Episcopal Church on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The ceremony memorializes all those killed on Carroll County roads and is organized by Cynthia and Philip Mullikin, in memory of their daughter Catherine Mullikin. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)