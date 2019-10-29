The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a vehicle fire in Sykesville on Monday afternoon.
A neighbor spotted a truck bed on fire at 210 Catherine Drive at about 2:48 p.m. and attacked it with three fire extinguishers, according to a news release from the fire marshal.
The fire was nearly out when the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department responded, according to Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire.
“They just doused the last few embers of the fire,” Alkire said.
Five firefighters had the blaze out within five minutes, according to the release.
The damage to the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was estimated to be $2,500 and there were no injuries, the release states. The fire was mostly contained to the bed of the truck and spread slightly to the cab, according to the release.