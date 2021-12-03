Candlelight ceremony in Westminster honors victims of drunken driving crashes in Carroll County

Dozens of grief-stricken family members gathered Thursday night at Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster to remember their loved ones who were killed in car crashes during the last 15 years. Through their tears, they lit candles and reminisced about each person who had died, some as a result of drunken drivers.
The ceremony served as a stark reminder that although Carroll County has made progress in the fight against drunken driving, many families continue to mourn those who have become victims on county roadways.
Catherine’s Cause, a nonprofit fund in the Community Foundation of Carroll County that aims to end drunken driving in the region, sponsored the 15th annual “I Will Remember You” candlelight ceremony Thursday, along with local law enforcement agencies, in order to honor those who died in traffic collisions from October 2020 through October 2021.
The remembrance allowed relatives of those who died to reflect and light candles in memory of their loved ones. About 15 candles were lit for those who died in the last year. They were joined by another 25 candles lit by those mourning people killed in prior years. Not all those who died were as a result of drunken driving crashes, but many were.
Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees read aloud victims’ names during the ceremony.
“In a close-knit community like this, this is not easy for me,” he said. “The unfortunate reality is that these candles don’t represent all the names of people who have perished over the last 15 years ... As long as I’m sheriff, [law enforcement] will proactively police so that we can take folks off the road that are killing our loved ones.”
Phil and Cindy Mullikin founded Catherine’s Cause in 2007 to work toward prevention of drunken driving and, in the process, honor their daughter. Catherine Anne Mullikin was killed by a drunken driver on Nov. 28, 1998, when she was 20 years old.
Following Catherine’s death, the couple began volunteering at Mothers Against Drunk Driving. In 2006, MADD reorganized and left Carroll County without a chapter. The Mullikins decided to fill the void, and so began Catherine’s Cause.
The nonprofit organizes victim impact forums bimonthly at the Carroll County Nonprofit Center. DUI and DWI offenders are court ordered to attend the forums at which a panel of volunteers speak about the impact of drunken driving. Speakers have included police officers and paramedics, as well as victims and friends and family members of those who have been impacted by drunken driving.
All money collected through the forums is given back to the community in the form of grants to local law enforcement to fund training and to purchase equipment such as blood alcohol level testing devices and accident reconstruction tools. The nonprofit also awards scholarships each year to Carroll County youths who wish to become teachers, as Catherine Mullikin did.
“We don’t hold the ceremony for Catherine, but for the people in the audience who have lost someone new in the past year,” Phil Mullikin said. “We remember our daughter every day, but want to keep other people alive.”
Through tougher laws, enforcement and education, drunken driving fatalities nationwide have fallen by one-third during the last 30 years, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Documents from the Maryland Department of Transportation show that since 2016, fatalities related to drunken driving in Carroll County have decreased by 50%. So far in 2021, there have been seven traffic-related fatalities in Carroll, with two being attributed to impairment, according to the Carroll County Health Department.