Commissioners pass $542.8 million operating budget for Carroll County with no increase in taxes

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously passed a $542.8 million operating budget Thursday for fiscal 2024, and contrary to earlier plans, the budget does not include an increase in taxes, but does include a water and sewer rate increase.

The property tax rate remains the same at $1.018 per $100 of assessed value. Property taxes are estimated to generate $250.6 million in fiscal 2024, which starts July 1, according to a budget document. That is a 4.6% increase over the current budget.

Commissioners also passed the water and sewer enterprise fund budget, which includes a 10% increase in water and sewer rates. This increase will affect about 10,301 water customers and 10,595 sewer customers.

District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler said he wanted residents to understand that though the board is not raising the tax rate, property owners will likely pay more on their annual tax bill because the value of their property will increase.

“We have not raised taxes this year,” Kiler said. “I appreciate everyone’s opinion, whether I agree with them or not, but when your assessment goes up it implies that your property is now worth more.

“It’s not a tax increase. I understand the passion of some people who are mentioning it, but it is not a tax increase.”

Commissioners also canceled plans to raise the county’s recordation tax rate to balance the fiscal 2024 budget, concerned that groups such as teachers, firefighters and police, would not be able to afford the purchase of a home.

At the county’s current recordation tax rate of $5 per $500, a home purchased for $300,000 would be charged a recordation tax of $3,000. The proposed increase of $1.25 per $500 would have meant that same home purchaser would be charged a tax of $3,750 instead, a one-time tax increase of $750.

The recordation tax is imposed by the state as compensation for registering the purchase or sale of property. The money is collected by the county where the transaction takes place.

To replace the income that would have been gained by the recordation tax increase, $3.875 million in surplus funds that were to be transferred to the $160.7 million capital fund budget, instead remained in the general fund.

The move reduced the operating budget from $546.7 million to $542.8 million.

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, said Thursday he had concerns with the decision not to raise the recordation tax.

“We went down the road with a lot of discussion regarding the recordation taxes, believing it was being navigated in a direction that would allow us to do things we need to do,” he said. “I am concerned that using one-time funds to solve a problem for one year is not a good practice.”

The bulk of the operating budget — $225.93 million — goes to Carroll County Public Schools. The total budget for schools, approved by the Carroll County Board of Education, is $442.6 million.

Public safety also makes up a large portion of the county’s operating budget. Public safety and corrections will receive $79.8 million. Of that, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will get $33.3 million, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office will receive $5,309,500, and Animal Control about $1 million.

A total of $44 million will go to the Department of Public Works.

The county’s new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services was allotted a total of $23.5 million, including money for round-the-clock EMS coverage, administrative and operational costs.

Nonprofit organizations in the county will be getting a total of about $4.2 million. This includes Access Carroll ($58,700); The ARC Carroll County ($287,380); Flying Colors of Success ($53,990); Human Services Programs of Carroll County ($1.3 million); Penn-Mar Human Services ($281,800); Rape Crisis Intervention Service ($200,780); Sheppard Pratt ($116,480); Springboard Community Services ($428,430); Target Community and Educational Services ($287,380); and the Youth Services Bureau ($1.2 million).

Commissioners have set aside $5.3 million in a contingency fund.

The county’s operating budget is funded 45% from property tax revenue, 38% from income taxes, and 3% from the recordation tax. Revenue sources also include building permits, service fees and investment income.

“No offense, do we have a perfect budget? Probably not, but we have the best thing we could come up with,” Kiler said.