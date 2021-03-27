‘We’re getting there’: Carroll County making progress with vaccinations, changing strategy

Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer called into the Board of Commissioners’ virtual meeting on Thursday still wearing the orange emergency vest he had donned to help out at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the North Carroll Senior Center earlier in the day.
“It’s very rewarding, the joy you see on some of these people’s faces to know they feel a little more comfortable, that they feel safer now,” Singer said.
The rewards have been increasing in frequency, lately.
According to Carroll County Health Department data presented at the commissioners meeting, this week’s allotment of vaccine, thanks to the agreement with LifeBridge Health, was over 2,700, an all-time high.
Overall, some 44,566 county residents had been vaccinated through Wednesday, including nearly two-thirds of all Carroll countians over 65 years old. Another 515 were registered for the Thursday clinic and 970 for a clinic on Friday in Westminster.
“We’re getting there,” Singer said. “It was very slow in the beginning, but it’s beginning to pick up.”
Singer also said everyone on the list of homebound population has been vaccinated. Commissioner Eric Bouchat said he applauded everyone involved for that.
“I know it was difficult, but it sets a lot of people’s minds at ease,” Bouchat said.
Indeed, Singer relayed stories of vaccinating people with end-stage cancer or kidney disease, who didn’t know how much time they had left, just appreciative of receiving the vaccine, so they wouldn’t die of COVID-19 and their friends and loved ones wouldn’t be afraid to spend time with them.
Registration has opened up to more people as Singer said the health department is now being required to follow state policy. Those 60-64 are being vaccinated now and those under 60 with preexisting conditions will be eligible beginning March 30. Then, 2C, is scheduled to open April 13.
“In another month, it should be pretty much available to most people,” Singer said. “By the beginning of May, it should be available to just about anyone. Of course, that’s going to be based on the amount of vaccine that’s available.”
With progress being made, the health department is slightly altering its strategy. The plan is to utilize space available at TownMall of Westminster and begin holding clinics at times more conducive to those in the workforce.
“We’re going to probably start doing less geographically diverse clinics and start varying the time more so they’re suitable for those people who are working,” Singer said. “A lot of the people in these phases coming up are actively working, so we’re going to start doing more evening and weekend clinics. In anticipation of senior centers reopening and making sure seniors have use of those facilities, we’re going to look at TownMall. The space is bigger.”
He said they will continue to do some clinics in the northern and southern parts of the county, but that a centralized location won’t pose the same type of issues for the majority of the people in the groups still to be vaccinated, “who have more ability to travel, just the times tend to be inconvenient.”
The strides being made in vaccinations come at a time when the number of cases of COVID-19 are on the upswing. Through Friday, the Carroll County Health Department had reported 151 cases for the week, already more than were reported last week. The number of weekly cases could exceed 200 for the first time since January. And Carroll’s positivity rate hit 6% for the first time since Feb. 10.
Hearing some of the numbers prompted Commissioner Stephen Wantz to say it was troubling. “We’re in a troubling area right now,” he said.
Commissioner Richard Weaver asked Singer if he had a target date for getting everyone, admitting it was an unfair question.
“Realistically,” Singer said, “we may have most of the people we want to have vaccinated by late June or early July.”
Singer was also asked about the various types of vaccine. He said Carroll received a one-time allotment of 300 Johnson & Johnson doses, but hadn’t received any since. He added that he prefers the Moderna vaccine to the more labor-intensive Pfizer vaccine which the health department has received from LifeBridge, which needs to be stored in sub-zero temperatures and diluted.
“But you know what, if they give it to me again, even though it was a lot of work for the staff, we’ll do it again,” Singer said. “The important thing is to get people vaccinated, regardless of which vaccine is available.”