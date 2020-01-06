Trees free of lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and other non-organic objects can be brought to Carroll County Resource Recovery Park (Northern Landfill and Recycling Center), 1400 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Or trees can be dropped off at Hoods Mill Landfill, 7901 Kabik Court, Woodbine, the first and third Saturday of the month, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 410-386-4550 during inclement weather for operating hours.