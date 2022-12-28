Carroll County offers several ways for residents to dispose of live holiday trees

Carroll County residents have several options for disposing of live holiday trees.

Trees can be brought to the county’s Northern Landfill and Recycling Center in Westminster or to WeCare Denali, 7800 Kabik Court, Woodbine, for free disposal. These trees will live a second life as compost, mulch or wood chips, according to the county website.

The Northern Landfill at 1400 Baltimore Blvd. is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays until 3 p.m. WeCare Denali is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The landfill will close at noon on Dec. 31 and remain closed on Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Recycled tree mulch is distributed to landscapers across the county, said Kristi Persing, a business systems administrator for WeCare Denali.

“It’s a great way to reuse the material,” she said.

Residents of the City of Westminster can drop off holiday trees, cleaned of all decorations, in the dumpster at the Westminster Skate Park, at the corner of Tuc Road and Locust Street, behind City Hall. Collections will be made until March 31.

The city will also collect natural trees, free of all lights and decorations, during the regular biweekly collection of tree limbs and brush on Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. Residents must call 410-848-9077 to schedule a pickup.

All trees collected by the city are shredded and used as mulch for city flowerbeds, tree pits and park grounds, according to the city’s website. Each year the program produces about 200 tons of mulch, the website states.

Residents of other municipalities should call their trash provider for more information about tree disposal services.