Widening Route 97 in Westminster likely to be among Carroll’s top transportation priorities again this year

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners is working to develop a list of top transportation priorities in the county for which commissioners will request state funding.

The county must send its priorities to the Maryland Department of Transportation by April 1. If approved by the state, funding will be included in the Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program, the state’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects.

Lynda Eisenberg, director of Carroll County’s Department of Planning, explained the annual process to commissioners during a Feb. 9 meeting.

“We are talking about roads that are under state control. The state doesn’t necessarily know what our priorities are for each of our major roads unless we tell them,” Eisenberg said. “Some of those roads are completely within Carroll County, some of them are in multiple jurisdictions.”

Mary Lane, planning manager with the Department of Planning, said the county works from what was sent to the state in previous letters in order to outline this year’s requests.

“Our department works with county agencies as well as the towns to update the letter,” Lane said. “We work with public works, economic development, and recreation and parks, and all eight municipalities. Basically we remove completed projects, new issues can be raised, but typically ... few changes are usually made from the previous letter.”

Last year, the highest transportation priority project for Carroll commissioners was widening Route 97 in Westminster from three to five lanes — from its intersection with Bachmans Valley Road to its intersection with Route 140 — with a full interchange at Meadow Branch Road. The county requested funds for a feasibility study and received $500,000 for it in the fiscal 2023 CTP, which Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein said is a crucial first step to getting additional funding from the state.

“This portion of MD 97 is strained by a significant amount of commuter traffic from the northern part of the county and Pennsylvania,” Carroll’s 2022 transportation priorities letter stated. “It also provides direct access to the Carroll County Regional Airport, and numerous industrial parks (including the Westminster Air Business Center, Meadow Branch Industrial Park, Carroll County Commerce Center, Westminster Technology Park and West Branch Trade Center).”

Rothstein, who represents District 5, said the Route 97 project needs continued support from commissioners.

“There has to be a strategy moving forward, and it has to be all of us saying why this is so important,” Rothstein said on Feb. 9.

Other projects ut that commissioners are considering for this year’s request include improvements to the county’s public bus system and bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects, Lane and Eisenberg said.

The county has requested funding for the Carroll Area Transit System in the past, to fund four replacement buses and provide preventive maintenance on its fleet. The buses would replace vehicles that are seven years old and have traveled 200,000 miles or more.