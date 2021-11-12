Carroll Transit System to reopen all routes on Monday

Effective Monday, Carroll Transit System will reopen all routes and services to full capacity after halting last week due to a COVID-19 exposure within the company.
On Tuesday, three TrailBlazer routes were reopened, including Westminster Black 1, Westminster Purple 1 and Taneytown Green.
As a reminder, all CTS drivers and riders must continue to follow the Transportation Security Administration’s orders requiring a mask or facial covering to board a CTS vehicle, regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release.
Facial coverings must stay in place for the entirety of the trip, including entering and exiting the vehicle. CTS reminds all riders to wash their hands, cover your cough and sneeze. Those who are feeling sick, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or running a high temperature, is asked to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“We are very happy to reopen and go back to getting the community where it needs to be,” Stacey Nash, transportation grants manager for the county, said.
If services are adjusted further due to COVID-19, notices will be posted on the county website and on all buses. Passengers are encouraged to call dispatch to confirm a ride at 410-386-5550.