Carroll transit system halted due to COVID-19 exposure

Carroll Transit System will temporarily halt all services Thursday, including dispatch, due to a COVID-19 exposure within the company. The stoppage will continue through Monday with services anticipated to resume Tuesday.
Out of an abundance of caution, these service interruptions are aimted to protect both staff and riders from close contact exposure, according to a county news release. The system will be re-evaluated on Monday and services will re-open as drivers become available. Riders already scheduled for rides during this initial period will be notified by service representatives directly.
There was no information shared about the nature of the COVID-19 concern. Carroll Transit officials referred questions to its third party service provider Ride With Us, which could not be reached on Wednesday evening.
According to a county news release, all Carroll Transit drivers and riders must continue to follow the Transportation Security Administrations orders requiring a mask or facial covering to board a CTS vehicle, regardless of vaccination status. Facial coverings must stay in place for the entirety of the trip, including entering and exiting the vehicle.
Carroll Transit reminds all riders to wash their hands, cover their cough and sneeze and stay home if they are feeling sick, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or is running a high temperature to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to the release.
If services are adjusted further due to COVID-19, notices will be posted on the county website and on all buses. Passengers are encouraged to email Carroll Transit with questions at cts@carrollcountymd.gov.