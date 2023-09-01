Carroll County Transit System gets approval to start providing bus service on five government holidays

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Starting in January, the Carroll Transit System will begin providing bus service on five government holidays that are considered to be “minor” holidays when many county residents would benefit from having transportation available.

The new days of service in 2024 include: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), Presidents Day (Feb. 19), Juneteenth (June 19), Columbus Day (Oct. 14), and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

Advertisement

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to allow the county’s primary provider of mass transportation to begin service on these holidays. Transit will remain closed on New Years Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Good Friday.

District 5 Commissioner Ed Rothstein asked why these five holidays were chosen instead of others. Stacey Graham, transportation grants manager with the county’s Department of Public Works, said more establishments are open on these five “minor” holidays.

Advertisement

“You think of Christmas and Thanksgiving, most of the county is closed,” she said. “There wouldn’t be anybody on the bus, but these holidays seem to be the most open, and less people have off [work] those kind of days.”

Rothstein ultimately supported the decision, but asked whether it could be expanded to more holidays in the future.

“I’m fine with this, I’m just thinking if we’re picking and choosing five or six, are there others that should be put into this, and if the answer’s ‘no’ the answer’s ‘no,’” Rothstein said.

Graham said opening up bus service on other government holidays could be studied after gathering ridership data for the five already chosen.

“I think this is a good idea to test this out, and I’m glad you brought this forward, because obviously it is a little tricky to get around in Carroll County if you don’t have access to vehicles,” District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III said. “I think it definitely warrants us attempting this, and kind of seeing where we go.”

The new schedule does not start until next year, and there will still not be bus service on the upcoming Columbus Day and Veterans Day holidays in October and November of this year.

The first holiday to allow bus transportation will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Advertisement

Graham said the five holidays had been discussed and chosen during meetings of the Transit Advisory Council, a group that makes recommendations on how the county can improve transportation, as well as during some public forums.

“By remaining open on these days, CTS would be able to better serve the general public to get to and from work, appointments, and the grocery store,” Graham said, which are the reasons many riders give for taking Transit trips.

It will cost Transit $45,000 to operate on those five holidays; the cost is included in Transit’s contract with Ride With Us, a nonprofit company that operates the service. No additional funds, buses or drivers will be needed, Graham said.