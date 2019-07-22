Advertisement

Tornado warning issued Monday afternoon for Westminster

Jon Kelvey
By
| Carroll County Times |
Jul 22, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Tornado warning issued Monday afternoon for Westminster
A dark sky can be seen in Homewood on Monday, May 27, 2019, during a severe weather alert for the area. A tornado warning was issued for Chicago's South Side and south suburbs as storms packing wind gusts of 70 mph or more and 2-inch hail bore down on the area. (Todd Panagopoulos/Chicago Tribune) (Todd Panagopoulos / Chicago Tribune)

A tornado warning has been issued for Westminster and east central Carroll County, in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

At 3:34 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after radar detected rotation in a powerful thunderstorm near Westminster moving northeast at 35 miles per hour. The storm may also affect Hereford, Carrolltown, Upperco, Boring, Patapsco and Reese, according to the warning and those in its path are encouraged to take shelter now, according to the release.

Advertisement

Unlike a tornado watch, which means conditions are possible for the formation of tornadoes, a tornado warning means a tornado has been detected, according to the National Weather Service website.

If a tornado touches down, it could cause damage to structures and create flying debris, and those in its path are encouraged to shelter in an interior room without windows, a basement or lowest point in a building, according to the warning.

Advertisement
Advertisement