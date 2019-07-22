Tornado warning issued Monday afternoon for Westminster

A tornado warning has been issued for Westminster and east central Carroll County, in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.
At 3:34 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after radar detected rotation in a powerful thunderstorm near Westminster moving northeast at 35 miles per hour. The storm may also affect Hereford, Carrolltown, Upperco, Boring, Patapsco and Reese, according to the warning and those in its path are encouraged to take shelter now, according to the release.
Unlike a tornado watch, which means conditions are possible for the formation of tornadoes, a tornado warning means a tornado has been detected, according to the National Weather Service website.
If a tornado touches down, it could cause damage to structures and create flying debris, and those in its path are encouraged to shelter in an interior room without windows, a basement or lowest point in a building, according to the warning.