Maryland Insurance Administration a resource for those affected by Carroll County tornado

The Maryland Insurance Administration stands ready to answer questions about insurance coverage from anyone in Carroll County affected by the storms and tornado of Feb. 7, according to Director of Communications Craig Ey.
“If you have received damage as a result of last week’s tornadoes and storms and high winds and are having issues with your insurance company, contact us at 1-800-492-6116,” he said. “We did hear there were some issues. People were calling around asking where to go — we’re the place to go.”
After events like the recent storms, Ey said, the administration often gets calls from people who are understandably already upset due to damage to their home, and are then confronted with what they believe is their insurance company refusing to cover them.
“In some cases it’s a misunderstanding. That happens a lot, really," he said. “We have something called the Rapid response program, and what they do is they try to intervene.”
The administration can intervene and get the parties talking when there is a misunderstanding, investigate if there appears to be misbehavior on the part of an insurance provider, or simple answer questions.
“We’re the insurance resource,” Ey said.