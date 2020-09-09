‘Challenging situation’: During first day, Carroll County schools see technology issues, notes improvement over spring

Gary Davis said he was still catching his breath Wednesday after a hectic first day for Carroll County Public Schools students.
The chief operating officer for the school system, Davis said hundreds of people reached out with questions and concerns Tuesday, during the opening day of virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year.
Teachers, students, administrators, and parents alike shared in the highs and lows of the day, including the inevitable technological issues, whether that meant an inability to gain internet access, or connectivity success, or some people’s devices not working properly.
Davis said it’s a work in progress to meet everyone’s needs.
“We’re really trying to do our best for people, and we just realize it’s a very challenging situation,” Davis said. “We’re just not equipped, we weren’t designed to do this.”
Davis said the school system has an email address (mystudent@carrollk12.org) set up for those who have hardware issues and technology concerns. The number of emails in the inbox grew to nearly 250 by Tuesday at noon, he said, and the school system had two people responsible for monitoring the email and forwarding messages to the proper personnel.
That doesn’t mean the first day wasn’t viewed as a success by CCPS.
Superintendent Steve Lockard said during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting that while everyone recognizes virtual learning isn’t a perfect solution and that staff members “continue to problem-solve,” he is pleased by the early returns.
“I think in just a couple days folks can see much improvement over last spring,” Lockard said.
Teresa McCulloh, Carroll County Education Association president, said during the citizen participation part of the school board meeting that while there a few technology hiccups, by and large, she heard positive reports from teachers about the first day and was glad to see so many positive comments from parents on social media, comparing how things went Tuesday favorably to how things went last spring after schools were closed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many more students were using technology provided by CCPS.
Davis said there have been requests for nearly 10,000 laptops from families who returned an intent form sent out by CCPS this summer. Fewer than 2,000 laptops were loaned out last spring. For hot spot devices, Davis said the number surpassed 420 ― but for those “mifi” users, cellular service is needed.
“The demand has been off the charts," Davis said.
Davis said there are about 20 residents who can’t get cell service to use the devices, according to information taken from the intent forms.
“Right now it’s kind of hard to pull it all together. Because it’s dynamic, it literally is changing minute to minute,” Davis said about the local data. “There is not [one] solution. There’s no magic answer, there’s no magic bullet. And I don’t mean just in Carroll County, but across the state and across the country. People saw the ‘mifis,’ these hot spots, as the magic bullet. And they’re not.”
Geography plays a factor in determining quality wireless internet and cell service. Some parts of Carroll aren’t ideal locations to garner good reception. Weather also can affect service in certain areas, Davis said.
A grant from the state to help fund the necessary tech supplies wasn’t awarded until early August, Davis said.
Davis said the grant categorizes those in need of the funds as being in a “rural” area, compared to those who are wired for internet as being “urban.” The margin between who’s rural and who’s urban could be as close as next-door neighbors in some parts of Carroll, he said.
For those who received the devices, Davis said bandwidth limits could become an issue since more people than before would be downloading information and using data from a shared tower.
Families who requested devices in the spring and summer might have their children using more than one location to conduct their virtual learning, and Davis said that could pose a challenge when determining who has solid service.
“This is a societal problem, the digital divide,” he said. “It’s much bigger than just education.”
Davis said he’s hoping time is on the school system’s side when it comes to troubleshooting everyone’s technological problems.
“We’re just doing the very best we can, and hoping that people are being patient. But I certainly understand the frustration,” Davis said. “I’m a parent, my daughter is graduating from college now. But I get it. I know what it’s like. ... The only thing I can say is we’ve got a lot of people working really hard to try and get people what they need.
Latest Carroll County News
“But the internet situation is just a bigger problem than the school system can solve.”