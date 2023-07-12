Public hearing set for Thursday on proposed solar panel ban for Carroll County farmland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Thursday, the public will have one more chance to give their opinions about whether solar panel projects should be banned on farmland in Carroll County.

Advertisement

Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m., Thursday, in Room 311 of the Carroll County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., Westminster. The meeting can be viewed on the county government’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzdbrU6aIeKIqNQxmGbBhw and will be replayed on Comcast Channel 24.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on May 18 to recommend to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission that community solar energy generating systems be eliminated from the Carroll County Code.

Advertisement

The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the recommendation at meetings on June 7 and June 20. On June 20, they voted for the removal of this section of code, sending the decision back to the Board of County Commissioners, said Christopher Heyn, director of the county’s Department of Land & Resource Management.

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein was the lone vote against removing community solar from county code at the May meeting. Rothstein expressed frustration that his colleagues’ minds were made up before the meeting and that there was little discussion on the issue before the vote.

In an interview this week, Rothstein said the upcoming public hearing is important, as it is possible minds could be changed, once the public has spoken.

Dozens of residents turned up at public hearings earlier this year to say large-scale solar farms near their homes were unwanted. They said these solar facilities should be built on land zoned industrial. The board has also heard from farmers who support community solar projects as a way to preserve their farmland for future generations.

Advertisement

Following the Thursday morning hearing, commissioners can take a final vote on whether to officially remove the community solar section from county code.

“Removal of this section of code will mean that community solar projects will not be permitted on agriculturally zoned properties in Carroll County,” Heyn said.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

County staff is recommending that the record should remain open after the hearing to allow residents 10 days to submit comments, according to a county briefing document.

In 2021, commissioners adopted a Community Solar Zoning Text Amendment to the county’s solar code that allowed solar energy farms on a portion of land zoned for agriculture. According to current code, solar panels can only be placed on 20 acres of those parcels. After the solar panels are constructed, the remaining property goes into a permanent conservation district to prevent expansion of the solar facility.

Commissioners said they heard from many residents opposed to solar projects on farmland while running for office in the 2022 election. Four of the five commissioners were newly elected in November 2022.

Advertisement

On Jan. 19, commissioners directed county staff to prepare an ordinance establishing a six-month moratorium on reviewing, processing and permitting community solar facilities on property zoned for agriculture. On March 9, the commissioners unanimously approved the six-month moratorium. Then, on March 23, commissioners said they would scrap the text amendment and “start from scratch,” directing staff to form a work group.

At the May 18 meeting, county staff presented commissioners with a 25-page report developed by a six-member Community Solar in Agricultural Zone Work Group that had been meeting since April to study and develop a new community solar ordinance for the county. Heyn said at the time that members of the work group spent about 16 hours hammering out their recommendations for allowing community solar on farmland.

The county’s Department of Land & Resource Management has said there are 10 planned solar farms in development review. Four of those are on industrial property. There are about 22,000 acres in the county that are eligible for solar panels, including farmland, but that does not mean all the land would be suitable. An electric grid connection would have to be close by for solar to be feasible.