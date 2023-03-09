Sen. Justin Ready sponsors bill to help Carroll County control locations of sober living houses

State Sen. Justin Ready, a Republican representing Carroll County, has sponsored a bill that would allow the county to control the establishment of sober living houses by authorizing an update to the county’s comprehensive plan.

The onus for the proposed law specific to Carroll County comes from the establishment of three new substance abuse recovery facilities in less than a year in the Fairfield community in Westminster, Ready said in a Feb. 28 Finance Committee hearing for Senate Bill 0529. Fairfield has four sober living homes within two blocks.

“I support people in recovery,” Ready said. “The reason our delegation supports and brought this bill is we want to be sure there can be some level of balance and oversight.”

Fairfield residents reported an increase in traffic, noise disturbances from increased ambulances in the area and safety concerns after three new facilities of various treatment levels opened between September 2021 and August 2022. Ready said he opposes having four such homes in an area that lacks a means of recourse because it does not have a homeowner’s association.

He said the bill is designed to give Carroll County the flexibility to ensure an orderly, safe and fair distribution of recovery homes.

Clarence Lam, a Democrat on the Finance Committee who represents Howard and Anne Arundel counties, said he is concerned about how the bill sets a dangerous precedent by violating the Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I’m curious to see if there are other ways that the county has explored to try to address some of these concerns that have come up that don’t involve kind of violating federal and state law,” Lam said.

Speaking on behalf of the Fairfield Estates Community Association, Fairfield resident Kathrine Townsley said that the facilities invited to the neighborhood more than 30 nonpermanent residents with no stake in Fairfield’s future, as each of the three new homes can house up to eight residents.

“Since the increase of these non-owner-occupied sober living facilities in our neighborhood, we have experienced interruptions in the peace and harmony that we’ve grown to expect in our own residences,” Townsley said. “This includes seven homeowners and families selling their homes as a direct result of these homes being built or being established within our own neighborhood.”

She said she is not against sober living programs or Americans with disabilities, but four such houses in one neighborhood is too many.

Leslie Dickinson, an attorney with Disability Rights Maryland and a Carroll County resident, said her organization is one of 16 to sign a letter in opposition to the measure, which would make it difficult for sober living houses to exist in residential areas in Carroll County.

The bill would provide a pathway through the state for Carroll County to use its zoning code to discriminate against those with disabilities, which is a protected class of people under federal law, Dickinson said.

“I certainly understand where the idea is coming from,” Dickinson said. “This is not the is not the way to deal with that issue.”

There are other ways to take action that do not target persons in recovery, Dickinson said, including narrowly tailored property taxes or county-level regulations.

“We know the state law is not always the best way to try to address issues,” Ready said, “but this community really is crying out for help and what really made me upset was that it feels like they’re being targeted because they don’t have an HOA.”

Ready said he is open to amending the bill to address concerns but hopes for a favorable vote on the local measure.