Carroll Singers, Westminster Ringers to perform holiday concert Monday, Tuesday nights

Artistic director Julia Richard leads members of the Carroll Singers in a song during a rehearsal with the Westminster Ringers on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. "Come On, Ring Those Bells" concerts, featuring combined performances by the local handbell choir and community chorus, are November 27 and 28, 7:30 pm at Westminster High School. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Carroll Singers Community Chorus and Westminster Ringers Handbell Choir will be performing together for the first time in the “Come On, Ring Those Bells” concert at Westminster High School, on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Combining the sounds of handbells and voices, Carroll Singers and Westminster Ringers will be presenting a selection of classic Christmas carols to ring in the holiday season.

Founded in 2005, Carroll Singers is an adult choral group in Carroll County that performs two concerts per year – a spring concert in May and a holiday concert in December. The chorus is supported by the Carroll County Arts Council.

Founded in 1997, Westminster Singers is a choir made up of 17 auditioned ringers, according to a news release. Preparing two major concert programs and performing 10 to 15 concerts each year, the choir is supported by the Carroll County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Directors Julia Richard of Carroll Singers and Larry Henning of Westminster Ringers, said the idea for the holiday concert came about two years ago after the two discussed a performance combining handbells and voices.

Looking for a way to blend the two musical media, they contacted composers to arrange compositions made especially for handbells and voices.

The concerts will feature original compositions of well-known holiday songs including, “Caroling, Caroling,” “Come On, Ring Those Bells” and “Ring Those Christmas Bells.”

Richard said audiences can expect to hear their holiday favorites at the concert.

“Many of our songs are centered around the theme of bells, so there will be familiar songs like, ‘Silver Bells,’ or ‘Happy Holidays,’ which mention bells in the text,” she said. “There will be some others that may not be familiar, but all of the songs that we’re singing together will refer to bells in the text of the song as the theme.”

Henning said he hopes the performance will encourage audiences this holiday season.

“I [hope] people will be uplifted and ready to tackle some of the issues that might be in the world right now,” he said. “It’s going to be a time to get away and let everything else in the world melt away.”

“Come On, Ring Those Bells” will be performed at Westminster High School at 1225 Westminster Road, at 7:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door for adults, $7 in advance or $9 at the door for students and free for children 6 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at The Carroll Arts Center or Menchey Music, both in Westminster, or from members of Carroll Singers and Westminster Ringers.

