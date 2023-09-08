Carroll officials to host ceremony in Westminster on 9/11 anniversary

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

County officials will gather Monday morning at the Carroll County Public Safety Training Center 9/11 Memorial to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“This is a significant day every year, a day when we continue to honor those we lost and reaffirm our promise to never forget the events of 9/11 and those who sacrificed so much then and in the aftermath,” Commissioner President Ed Rothstein said in a county news release. “It is our duty to gather and pause while we solemnly remember and honor the victims, heroes, and families each year.”

Advertisement

Members of the community are welcome to attend the outdoor ceremony, set to begin at 8:30 a.m., Monday, at 50 Kate Wagner Road, in Westminster. Those in attendance will be asked to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time when Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

County officials who are scheduled to give remarks include Rothstein; Jack Dewan, Jr. in honor of Fire Department of the City of New York firefighter Gerard Dewan; Director of Carroll County Public Safety Valerie Hawkins; 2nd Vice President of Maryland State Fireman’s Association Charles Simpson, Jr.; and Director of Carroll County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Michael Robinson.

Advertisement

Susan Mott, president of the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The ceremony will include an invocation and benediction from Liturgical Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr., as well as a wreath laying. “Taps” will be played by Greg Wantz. Posting the Colors and Retiring the Colors will be presented by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing Comcast Channel 24; on the county’s Facebook page, at facebook.com/CarrollCountyGovernmentMD; and on the county’s YouTube channel, which can be accessed by entering @CarrollCountyGov into the YouTube search bar.