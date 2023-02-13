Carroll school board approves $600,000 bid for new stage rigging at three high schools

The Carroll County Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved three bids for work at county schools, including more than $600,000 for new stage rigging at Westminster, Francis Scott Key and Liberty high schools.

A consultant recently identified improvements to be made at schools across the county, and new stage rigging for Westminster, Francis Scott Key and Liberty high schools was among the recommendations, said Jonathan O’Neal, assistant superintendent of operations for the school system.

“It’s not surprising that the three schools identified are older schools which have the least modern equipment,” O’Neal added.

Effective stage rigging prevents staff from needing to climb ladders, which should increase safety and realize savings on injured worker’s compensation, he said, and spending more than $600,000 to replace equipment designed to lift heavy objects on stages was more favorable than spending even more money on frequent inspections.

“It is worth the price tag because we do not have the staff expertise to address it in an ongoing way,” O’Neal said. “This will comprehensively address the matter and leave us in a very good spot.”

The school board also unanimously approved $67,000 in funding for three mobile column lifts and one scissor lift from Mohawk Lifts for use at the Career and Technology Center. The cost was supported by a federal grant, Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said.

Unanimous approval was also given for about $100,000 in funding for vehicle wrapping for the school system’s fleet of vehicles.

Wrapping for vehicles is a relatively negligible expense, O’Neal said, and will be taken out of available funds in the food and maintenance budget. The wrapping is done to make vehicles to make identifiable as belonging to the school system, which serves as a reminder that employees represent the school system while on the road and in the community. It also helps security staff to quickly verify a parked vehicle in the event of an incident, he added.