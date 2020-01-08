The aftermath of a snowstorm that dumped nearly five inches on parts of the county caused Carroll County Public Schools to open two hours late on Wednesday. But more unforeseen inclement weather made it even later for some.
“Due to an unanticipated snow squall in some parts of the county, some buses may be delayed in picking up students this morning,” CCPS said in a message posted on its website and delivered to parents via automated phone call.
The school system elaborated via phone and email that parents should show discretion in whether they choose to send their children to school and that all weather-related absences would be excused.
Carroll schools dismissed two hours early on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Manchester was hit with 4.4 inches and most of Carroll received at least a few inches, all of which was in line with forecasts for the day. The Wednesday morning squalls were unexpected.