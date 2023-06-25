Family Life Advisory Committee gives details on sex ed opt-out curriculum to Carroll school board

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll County Board of Education received annual reports from each of its six committees and councils earlier this month.

The Family Life Advisory Committee was tasked with creating an opt-out curriculum for families who prefer an alternative to Maryland’s Comprehensive Health Education Framework. The 31-member committee is made up of 25 parents of public-school students, as well as educators, health care professionals and board member Donna Sivigny.

Advertisement

The Maryland State Board of Education adopted the state framework in October 2019, a 51-page document that details broad concepts students learn at each grade level. It includes curriculum guidelines for health education with instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity taught in an age-appropriate manner to children from preschool through 12th grade.

The alternative curriculum for middle and high school students is ready in time for next school year, Sivigny said, adding that parents will now have the option to enroll their child online in state- or county-approved lessons or opt out of family life and sexuality instruction.

Advertisement

The Carroll County version of the curriculum for the family life unit taught in high school health classes expands upon state curriculum learning outcomes for stages of pregnancy, conception and avoiding sexual risks. Lessons about the harmful nature of pornography and Maryland consent law have been added, while any mention of sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity have been removed.

Students enrolled in the opt-out curriculum will not learn about how people who experience discrimination and encounter barriers due to racial, ethnic, gender, sexual orientation, economic, cultural and/or linguistic differences have lesser access to adequate public health services.

Lessons teaching fertilization, conception and the legal consequences of disseminating sexually explicit media were added to the family life unit of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade opt-out curricula, while sexual orientation and gender identity instruction was cut from each grade.

The modified seventh-grade curriculum also adds a research-based lesson about condom efficiency, teaches abstinence in the context of sexual safety rather than sexual identity, and removes lessons identifying different types of sexual activity.

“The state’s version wants to have discussions regarding anal sex,” Board of Education Vice President Tara Battaglia said, referring to the seventh grade curriculum, “so that should be stated.”

The elementary school opt-out curriculum will be available in the 2024-2025 school year. Steven Wernick, director of curriculum and instruction, said the committee eliminated items it deemed “not age appropriate” and noted that there were not as many changes to the elementary level curriculum as there were at the middle and high school levels.

The now-ratified curriculum for elementary students axes the topic of gender expression and changes curricular language from “recognizing a range of ways” people express gender to “recognizing how people express gender.”

A section in the curriculum listing types of families “e.g., single-parent, same-gender, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, etc.” was removed, while the broader subjects of identifying, describing and showing respect for different types of families remains.

Advertisement

Puberty instruction for opt-out curriculum students will remain largely unchanged — students would watch different instructional videos in different rooms, according to gender.

Christine Tobias, assistant supervisor of health education and adviser to the committee, said puberty education is largely hygiene-focused and medically accurate, adding that it is up to the parents and the school administration how puberty and changing bodies education would be handled in the case of a gender-nonconforming student.

Curriculum Council

A new policy allowing members of the public to review instructional materials before being approved or denied by the county’s Curriculum Council and school board created more active and streamlined participation from community members, Board of Education President Marsha Herbert said.

“It was great participation,” Herbert said. “That was just fantastic because in years past we have not seen that.”

Wernick said he plans to expand the successful program by offering the public more time and more opportunities to review material next year. Several chances to comment on content may be available in several convenient locations across the county, such as libraries. This year instructional materials were available for one day in the CCPS central office.

Before review, instructional materials must be recommended for inclusion by a content supervisor. Content supervisors write and oversee curriculum in their respective areas of expertise and recommend new materials based on feedback from teachers and alignment with Maryland education standards, Wernick said.

Advertisement

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

This year, 48 materials were approved, which Wernick said is about average; 29 of the newly approved instructional materials are short, read-aloud books to support the health curriculum for prekindergarten. The pre-K list includes books designed to teach emotions, hygiene and yoga alongside classic favorites such as “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed” and a “Curious George” title.

Eight books, the second highest of any content area this year, were approved for elementary social studies, because that curriculum was recently updated, Wernick said. Many of the inclusions are works of historical fiction meant to supplement, but not replace, textbook instruction.

Maryland does not dictate which instructional materials can be used or how a county determines which materials to include, Wernick said.

All proposed new materials were overwhelmingly approved by Curriculum Council members. No item received any votes against inclusion, Wernick said, adding that an occasional abstention from voting reflected a council member lacking the time to familiarize themselves with the content. The school board also unanimously voted to approve the learning materials at the meeting.

Community Advisory Council

The Community Advisory Council also had an especially productive year, Communications Officer and council liaison Carey Gaddis said. The group, which includes one representative of the parent-teacher group for each school in the county, met five times instead of their normal four and garnered about 70% attendance at each meeting.

Gaddis said the group has made great strides in understanding the impacts of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future on a school level, which is important because council members are prominent members of their communities and parent-teacher groups, capable of acting as ambassadors and correcting any misinformation they may hear.

Advertisement

“I did come one night and I was very impressed,” Herbert said. “There was a lot of engagement from everyone, and most of the time they were spot-on with their comments, and willing to help.”