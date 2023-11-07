Former Carroll school bus driver sentenced to 10 days in detention center for crash near Liberty High

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Carroll County Public Schools bus crashed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, into several telephone poles in Eldersburg near Liberty High School, according to the Maryland State Police. No students were on the bus at the time. Credit: Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department - Original Credit: Sykesville Freedom District Fire (HANDOUT)

Former Carroll County school bus driver Tammy Frock, who crashed a bus in September 2022 in Eldersburg near Liberty High School, was sentenced Monday by Judge Fred Hecker to 60 days imprisonment, all but 30 days suspended, for driving while impaired by any drug, according to Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker.

Frock, 55, of Westminster, entered a guilty plea Monday during a scheduling conference in Carroll County District Court, according to Shoemaker. She was sentenced to 10 days in the Carroll County Detention Center and 20 days in home detention, as well as 18 months of supervised probation.

Frock is scheduled to report to the detention center at 9 a.m., Monday. She was also ordered to serve 50 hours of community service.

Carroll County Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Ted Eyler said that it was unclear what substance or substances Frock had in her system at the time of the crash, but alcohol was ruled out.

“We can’t be sure of the substance(s) she was on at the time, which is what made the case so hard,” Eyler said in an email. “We do know that she did not have alcohol in her system and she took the breath test at the barrack and the results were .00.”

According to blood test results from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, the blood sample collected from Frock on Sept. 15, 2022, tested positive for “amphetamine, alprazolam.”

“But these substances remain in the system for some time so we can’t know when she took them and if they are what impaired her that day,” Eyler said in an email.

According to the National Institutes of Health, “alprazolam is frequently prescribed to manage panic and anxiety disorders,” and its side effects include drowsiness due to its sedative effects on the brain.

A first conviction for driving while impaired by drugs, including prescription medications or a controlled dangerous substance, carries a maximum sentence of 60 days imprisonment in Maryland.

Eyler said that the judge told Frock that he believed she was remorseful “and you have punished yourself more than I probably ever can.” Hecker also commended Frock for taking responsibility for the accident, Eyler said.

Frock was driving a school bus without students aboard on Route 32 in Eldersburg on Sept. 15, 2022, when she drove off the right side of the road and hit power poles north of Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. She was arrested at the scene after state troopers said they observed possible signs of intoxication. She was released from custody that day, pending the results of a blood analysis, police said.

On March 24, Maryland State Police announced that blood test results led to charging Frock with driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, reckless driving in wanton and willful disregard for safety of persons and property, and other violations. Shoemaker said in March that he was not at liberty to disclose what substances were in Frock’s system at the time of the crash.

Eyler asked the judge to sentence Frock to time in the detention center and probation for driving under the influence, pointing to the danger of Frock operating a 12-ton school bus in the middle of the day while impaired. Frock’s attorney, George Psoras, requested only five days in the detention center.

Psoras did not respond to requests for comment.

Carroll’s public school bus drivers are employees of independent bus contractors and are certified to drive by the school system based on Maryland Department of Transportation regulations. All certified drivers must complete background checks, including a physical with drug and alcohol screening. Drivers must also submit to random drug and alcohol testing by Carroll Occupational Health, said Carey Gaddis, a county schools communications officer.

At the time of the September 2022 crash, Frock was employed as a driver with Johnson Bus Service, which contracts with Carroll County Public Schools. A representative with the bus service said in March that Frock was no longer certified to drive a school bus and was no longer employed with the company.