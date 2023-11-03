Carroll’s assistant superintendent reverses committee’s decision to retain books in school libraries

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll County Public Schools Reconsideration Committee has recommended retention of five more of the 58 books that Superintendent Cynthia McCabe ordered removed from library shelves in September amid challenges from the Carroll County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative group that advocates for “parental rights” in schools.

Those who submitted reconsideration requests have been notified and may appeal the decision within the next 30 days, according to CCPS Communications Officer Carey Gaddis.

Unless the committee’s decision is overturned in the appeal process, “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison; “The Kite Runner,” by Khaled Housieni; “Shine,” by Lauren Myracle; “Homegoing,” by Yaa Gyasi; and “The Freedom Writers Diary,” by Erin Gruwell will again be available to students in school libraries.

As of this week, decisions have been made on 15 of the 58 challenged books in Carroll.

Last month Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Nicholas Shockney reversed the committee’s September decision to retain “Tilt,” by Ellen Hopkins; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky; “The Sun and her Flowers,” by Rupi Kaur; and “Not that Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture,” by Roxane Gay, following an appeal. Shockney said high school students may still check out these four titles, but only with parental permission.

Although the committee decided to retain “Sex is a Funny Word,” by Cory Silverburg, Shockney said he decided, as the superintendent’s designee, to ban the book outright from inclusion in school libraries after the committee’s decision was appealed.

The committee’s decision to retain “Damsel,” by Elana Arnold, and “Perfect,” by Ellen Hopkins, was not appealed. Shockney said he upheld the committee’s decision to retain “Slaughterhouse-Five,” by Kurt Vonnegut in high schools, but remove the book from middle schools when an appeal was filed.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah Maas, and “Water for Elephants,” by Sara Gruen, were both banned from school shelves by a decision of the Reconsideration Committee.

Age appropriateness and sexually explicit content were given as reasons for decisions to remove books, according to decision letters sent to each appellate.

Books banned or retained by the reconsideration process may not be re-evaluated for school use for three years after the initial request for reconsideration, according to Carroll County Public Schools policy. Any decision to remove a book is final, but a decision to retain a book may be appealed to the superintendent within 10 days of receiving a decision.

The superintendent or designee must render a decision on the appeal within 30 days, after which time the decision may be appealed to the Board of Education within 30 days.

Normally about two books per year are directed to the Reconsideration Committee for review, Gaddis said. The Reconsideration Committee includes nonvoting chairperson Bruce Lesh, who is the supervisor of elementary education, as well as two school media specialists, two school-based administrators, one teacher and three parents. Three high school students are also included when the committee reviews books previously deemed appropriate for high schoolers. All members are appointed by the superintendent.

Every member of the Reconsideration Committee must read each book that is under review, and the committee meets every three to five weeks, CCPS communications coordinator Brenda Bowers said. It is not known how long it will take for the current list of book removal requests to be reviewed.

Per district policy, books requested for removal remain in stock and on reading lists until the committee reviews the texts in a process that can take 30 days. This school year, McCabe went against district policy and removed the books under consideration prior to review.

McCabe defended that decision in an email to Baltimore Sun Media Aug. 31 as a preventive measure against phone calls from concerned parents. “The decision to temporarily remove the books addressed is an operational issue. We anticipated there would be a large number of parents contacting our schools,” McCabe wrote.

Kit Hart, chairperson of Carroll County Moms for Liberty, confirmed that all 58 requests for book reconsideration came from members of her group.

“Each and every one of them depicts graphic sex or rape through visuals and or textual descriptions,” Hart said during public comment at a July school board meeting. “That is the only criteria we chose for selecting these books. When we began exposing passages from these books to the public, parents were appalled.”

Since the requests were made, some parents and librarians opposed to the removals have shown up at school board meetings.

A motion made by school board member Steve Whisler, to direct staff to update the school system’s policy on selecting books and instructional materials for students — adding language that would ban books defined as sexually explicit — was passed unanimously by the Carroll County Board of Education on Oct. 11.

School staff will draft language to update Policy IIAA, which governs the selection, evaluation and adoption of instructional materials, and the board will discuss and vote on the policy update at its Nov. 8 meeting.

Whisler said an update to the instructional materials policy would ensure, “a backstop so we can make sure instructional materials and supplemental materials do not include explicit sexual activity or explicit sexual content. It doesn’t necessarily have to relate to state requirements or state curriculum, I just wanted to see if the staff could come to us with a recommendation.”

Carroll’s debate echoes similar discussions going on in other Maryland counties and around the U.S.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown co-led a coalition of 19 attorneys general who submitted an amicus brief on Tuesday supporting the Montgomery County Board of Education in its decision to include LGBTQ+ books in its language arts curriculum, after a group of parents sued the Montgomery County school board for allowing elementary students to read books about LGBTQ+ people without giving parents the ability to opt their children our of classes. The parents alleged that the school board violated their right to the free exercise of their religion.

The group appealed to the federal Fourth Circuit after a Maryland district court judge in August denied a preliminary injunction, which would have allowed them to remove their children from the classroom during those lessons. The plaintiffs are scheduled to give oral arguments on Dec. 5.

“Our schools play a fundamental role in shaping the minds and hearts of the next generation, and it’s our duty to ensure that every child feels safe, supported, and valued,” Brown said in a Wednesday statement. “Educational policies that promote respect for LGBTQ+ people will help build a more equitable future for all children.”

Donna Mignardi, president of the Maryland Association of School Librarians, said the group is working to avoid book bans in Carroll County, which she said amounts to censorship.

“Book challenges and attempts at censorship have become more frequent in the past two years. These challenges are not isolated to Carroll County,” Mignardi said. “MASL has supported school librarians facing book challenges in Wicomico County, Worcester County, Calvert County, Somerset County, and Baltimore County, just to name a few.