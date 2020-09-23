Md. 32 lanes in Eldersburg area to be closed for paving work

For the next couple of weeks, a paving project will close lanes on part of Md. 32 in Carroll County, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration.
An an SHA news release says the roadwork was scheduled to begin Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on Md. 32, also known as Sykesville Road, between MacBeth Way and Main Street in Eldersburg, near the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department.
Work on the project is planned for Sunday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day, over the next two weeks, according to the release, as well as 10 p.m. Fridays through 7 a.m. Saturdays. There will be single lane closures and a flagging operation, the SHA says.
The paving work is a late stage of a $5.8 million project to enhance safety and reduce congestion in that area, according to the release.
“The enhancements that will improve congestion, include a second travel lane on northbound MD 32, and a new two-way left turn lane through the project limits, a span of nearly one mile,” the release states. “As part of the work, crews also extended a large structural culvert to a Piney Branch tributary.”
The SHA asks drivers to stay alert, focus on the road, and look for reduced speed limits and changes to driving patterns, including relating to the d. 32 project.