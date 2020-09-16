Roadwork on Md. 91, Md. 140 in Carroll County to disrupt some traffic patterns

Roadwork on two projects in Carroll County will disrupt some traffic patterns through the coming weeks.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced that roadway surface work on Md. 91 and Md. 140 started Sept. 13 and is expected to be finished this fall.
As a result of the work on Md. 91, the road will closed between Md. 140 and Cedarhurst Road through late Septmeber, and drivers will be detoured using Md. 879. After that’s done, Md. 91 will be closed between Md. 140 and Bloom Road until mid-October, and drivers will be detoured using Old Gamber Road.
And the Md. 140 work will be done between Md. 879 (Cedarhurst Road) and Old Westminster Pike, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning, and will require single-lane closures, according to an SHA news release.
SHA asks drivers to stay alert while driving, to note reduced speed limits and other driving pattern changes, and to slow down in construction zones.