Eligibility for Carroll County coronavirus relief funding expanded to more businesses, nonprofits

More businesses and nonprofits will be eligible for coronavirus relief funding from Carroll County after the commissioners approved expanding the program.
Of the county’s $14.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, $4 million has been earmarked for grants to benefit small, local businesses and nonprofits. The application portal opened June 24, and since then the Board of County Commissioners has expanded eligibility requirements in order to get more money in the hands of Carroll County businesses and nonprofits. In July, for example, the board voted to expand the program to sole proprietors without employees.
On Thursday, the commissioners voted on a number of changes to the program, called Carroll Rebound, that are effective Wednesday, Aug. 19 at noon, according to a county news release. The changes were recommended by the Department of Economic Development after the commissioners directed the department to explore new ways to expand Carroll Rebound.
Home-based businesses are now eligible for grants; previously, businesses needed to be in a commercial or industrial zoning district. Grants of up to $2,000 are available to home-based and small businesses that meet Carroll Rebound criteria, which can be found at carrollbiz.org/carrollrebound.
“Any home-based business or other business that previously applied and were denied as a result of their zoning do not need to reapply,” the release states. “These applications will be reviewed under the new criteria.”
Farmers/producers can now apply for up to $5,000 for agricultural needs tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the release reads.
Restaurants are getting a chance to apply for more funding, “in consideration of the extraordinary challenges facing the industry,” according to the release. Restaurants will receive an additional grant to match their initial grant award and new restaurants will be considered for a “double grant,” the release states.
Nonprofits classified as 501(c)(3) that do not have employees are eligible to apply, whereas previously there was an employee requirement. Jack Lyburn, director of economic development, said he wanted to explore funding nonprofits that solely consist of volunteers. Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, recommended Carroll Rebound include 501(c)(3) nonprofits without employees, something the other commissioners supported.
Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, in the meeting suggested the commissioners consider expanding the program so nonprofits classified as 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) could apply. He said he thought there were some additional organizations that would be worthy of funding.
Lyburn pushed against the idea, saying it could open a can of worms and possibly get into funding political organizations. Debby Standiford, county grants manager, said her assessment of the federal relief funding and her experience with other federal grant requirements led her to believe it is a safer bet for the county to stick to 501(c)(3) nonprofits.
The commissioners did not vote to include other types of nonprofits, but Rothstein asked county staff to identify organizations that might be deserving of funding that are not currently eligible.
The commissioners also approved extending the Carroll Rebound application deadline to 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The federal relief funding needs to be spent before the end of the year, according to the grant requirements.