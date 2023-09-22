Carroll officials propose new law to withhold permits from businesses who owe back taxes

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County officials hope to hold business owners accountable for paying back taxes to the county, by withholding construction, electrical or plumbing permits from those businesses until taxes are paid.

Carroll County Comptroller Jennifer Hobbs asked the Board of Carroll County Commissioners Thursday, to submit legislation to the county’s delegation to the Maryland General Assembly, that would give the county the authority to not issue permits to business owners who are behind on paying personal property taxes.

Personal property taxes are taxes businesses pay on items such as equipment, furniture and fixtures that are used to operate their establishment.

“Basically (now) we’re saying ‘you can go ahead and continue doing business in the county, while you still owe back taxes,’” Hobbs said. “This (proposed legislation) would prevent them from continuing to do business, until they actually catch up or pay their taxes. This is just another avenue to help us collect those taxes.”

Hobbs said businesses can currently continue to operate without a penalty for failure to pay personal property taxes.

District 1 Commissioner Joe Vigliotti pointed out that under the proposed legislation if a business owner could not pay taxes because of an illness or another extenuating circumstance, they would still be issued a permit.

“This would allow you to be flexible, and I respect that,” Vigliotti said.

Commissioners unanimously approved the request, which will now be presented to state lawmakers who represent the county in the General Assembly. The county’s delegation will then decide whether to move the legislation forward to the larger body for its approval.

Meanwhile, the deadline for Carroll County property owners to pay their real estate tax bills is in one week.

“Taxes are due in full or the first installment paid by September 30, to avoid penalties and interest,” said Chris Winebrenner, communications manager for the county.

Payment of real property taxes is often handled through a property owner’s mortgage lender, who pay in two installments, the first due Sept. 30 and the second by Dec. 31.

The county sent out 66,000 real estate tax bills to property owners on July 1.

The county depends on the money collected from property taxes to pay for services, infrastructure, police, fire, rescue, schools and roads.

Carroll County estimates it will generate $233,283,851 in tax revenue this year, the county’s Comptroller’s Office said in July. “Of that, $228,515,451 will go to the county’s fiscal 2024 general fund budget, $1,500,000 will go into the capital budget, and $3,268,400 is allocated to the watershed stormwater fund.”

Failure to pay could result in the county imposing a tax lien on the property, which has to be paid within a certain period or else the property gets foreclosed, according to the National Association of Realtors website.

“The Collections Office makes every effort to work with taxpayers to avoid (a) tax sale if possible,” the Comptroller’s Office said. “This includes providing them the resources to reach out to state and local agencies for tax credits, discounts, and assistance in paying their real property tax.”

If a taxpayer has not paid by Dec. 31, the Collections Office will send out a delinquent bill.

“If real property tax is still not paid by March 31st, tax sale proceedings begin April 1st,” the office said. “The county is required, per the state annotated property tax code, to sell properties that have unpaid taxes at the end of June via tax sale.”

For more information, email Collections@carrollcountymd.gov.