First set of results in Carroll County primary election show school board incumbents lead

Carroll countians cast votes in two local races during the 2020 primary election, voicing preferences for who should fill two seats on the Board of Education and the role of a Circuit Court judge.
In-person voting closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but unlike most years, the majority of voters participated by mail in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which also led Gov. Larry Hogan to postpone the election from its original date of April 28.
The results available Tuesday night were far from final, as election officials work to finish counting thousands of mail-in ballots. The Carroll County Board of Elections estimates that the count will be finished by June 12.
Carroll BOE
Results of Carroll County Board of Education primary
Carroll County Board of Education
Of the Board of Education candidates, incumbents Donna Sivigny and Marsha B. Herbert appeared to have comfortable leads when the first batch of results was released at about 8:30 p.m. These results reflected the mail-in ballots that had been collected and canvassed as of Monday evening.
Sivigny and Herbert each captured about 25% of the votes, with Herbert leading at 7,466 and Sivingy at 7,241. Virginia R. Harrison was at 20.9% with 6,180. Stephanie R. Brooks captured 4,476 votes, or 15.2%, and Mary Kowalski captured 4,144, or 14%.
The top-performing four of the five candidates will move on to the general election in November, when voters will select two members to serve on the board.
The Board of Education is a nonpartisan race and appeared on all registered voters’ ballots.
The tallies for in-person voting were not announced at about 9 p.m. Neither were results for the Carroll County Circuit Court judge race.
Sitting Judge Richard Titus is campaigning to keep the seat against challenges from attorneys Laura Morton and George Psoras.
Hogan appointed Titus to the bench in November to fill the seat left vacant by the retiring Judge Barry Hughes. By Maryland law, appointed Circuit Court judges must run in a nonpartisan election and serve a 15-year term if re-elected, though all judges must retire at age 70.
All candidates for Circuit Court judge are cross-posted on Republican and Democrat ballots. Voters registered as independent or in other parties cannot vote for a candidate in the primaries. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in November.
Circuit Court judges preside over civil and criminal cases. These tend to be more serious than those heard in the District Court. Appeals to cases first heard in the District Court also occur there.
Tuesday night’s results are being released in phases. The first round included just Board of Education results from Carroll County when polls in Carroll closed. These were votes cast through mail-in or drop-off ballots that have been counted prior to Tuesday. Carroll County Election Director Katherine Berry said they had finished counting more than 19,000 ballots prior to the release of those results Tuesday. Results for the judge race will be released after polls have closed across the state, she said.
Latest Carroll County News
This article will be updated.