Proposed state bill could help Carroll police departments shoulder the high costs of body cameras

Police departments in Carroll County could get help from the state with funding the high cost of outfitting officers with body cameras, if a bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly is passed.

A law passed during the 2021 General Assembly session requires police agencies in Maryland to have on-duty officers wearing body cameras by July 1, 2025. In September, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office took the first steps toward implementing the program, when commissioners approved a $1.4 million contract to purchase body and in-car cameras and related equipment. Smaller law enforcement agencies have struggled to come up with funding.

The proposed bill — sponsored by Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready, a Republican from Carroll County, and House Majority Whip Jazz Lewis, a Democrat from Prince George’s County — would require the state’s departments of general services and information technology to negotiate affordable contracts for police departments with smaller budgets.

“It is a very costly endeavor,” Mount Airy Town Administrator David Warrington said. “Not only the equipment and cameras, but the main cost is the storage of the videos. That’s not cheap.”

Upgrading computers to store the hundreds of videos the body-worn cameras capture is a major undertaking, Warrington said.

Despite the proposed legislation and the 2025 deadline, Warrington said the town’s 11 sworn officers, including the chief, have already been outfitted with cameras.

“We are up and running,” he said. “All our folks are wearing body cameras.”

Warrington said he could not provide numbers for how much the town paid for the equipment, cameras and computer upgrades to store video footage.

Officers with the Westminster Police Department are also already using body cameras, paid for by a variety of grants, Chief Thomas Ledwell said. The department purchased cameras for its 41 officers.

The department was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Local Government Insurance Trust, a $7,983 Body Worn Camera Project Grant through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention and a fiscal 2023 grant from the Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant Program in the amount of $148,395, also from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention.

The department also hired a coordinator to go through the videos captured by the body-worn cameras, Ledwell said.

Ledwell said the original goal was to purchase equipment and cameras in increments, but the grants gave them the opportunity to get them all at once.

Meanwhile, the City of Taneytown is closely following the current bill in the General Assembly in hopes some money will become available so it can purchase body cameras for its officers, Town Manager Jim Wieprecht said in an email.

“We don’t yet have body cameras, though we do have cameras in our patrol vehicles and officers wear microphones that connect to the in-car systems,” Wieprecht said. “We haven’t budgeted for the body cameras yet, and certainly intend to take advantage of grant or other funding opportunities we can find.

“Ultimately, as with other mandates, we’ll have to pay for them one way or another, so we’ll work out a budget for them prior to the deadline, but hope we’ll be able to tap a source of funding (perhaps through the resulting opportunity from this legislation if passed) other than our general fund for them.”

The city has vacancies within its police department, but is budgeted for 15 officers.

“We have seen instances where legislation envisioned to be helpful to municipalities resulted in such complexity or cost that by the time it passed it didn’t really prove nearly as helpful as intended when introduced,” Wieprecht said. “That sort of thing is always of concern as a bill goes through the process, but with bipartisan support I’d hope it will ultimately pass without being tortured into something different than intended when introduced.”