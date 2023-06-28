Maryland State Police thwart Phone scammer’s attempt to steal $18,000 from Carroll County man

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Carroll County man came close to losing $18,000 to a phone scammer this week, but with the help of the Maryland State Police, the would-be thief was thwarted.

According to a state police news release, a Carroll County man walked into the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack to report that he was the victim of a phone scam.

The man told police that two days earlier he had received a call from someone claiming to be a representative of Walmart. The caller told the man he could repay his debts using pre-paid gift cards.

“While on the phone with the caller, the resident went to a store to purchase the pre-paid gift cards,” a police news release said. “The store clerk denied his request.”

The caller told the man to obtain certified checks through his bank for $18,000, and mail the checks to an address in Florida, which the man did.

A Maryland State Police trooper from the Westminster Barrack accompanied the man to his bank and placed the checks on hold. Investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division contacted the Postal Inspection Service, which intercepted the checks before they were delivered in the mail.

The checks were returned to the Carroll County man.

The incident remains under investigation, and state police encouraged residents to remain vigilant and aware of fraudulent phone scams.

“Scammers use internet and phone tactics to deceive and exploit unsuspecting individuals,” the news release states. “Police urge extreme caution whenever you are asked to use a pre-paid gift card to repay a debt or to send money out of state. If you suspect you are the victim of a phone scam or fraud, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.”

Truecaller, which makes an app that blocks spam calls, estimates that 68.4 million (26%) of Americans lost money to phone scams in 2022, up from 59.4 million (23%) in 2021.

One in three Americans report having fallen victim to phone scams, the report states.