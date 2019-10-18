Likewise, the release did not specify the source of the rash of overdoses, but the department has noted in the past that such spikes in overdoses have been linked to powerful synthetic opioid drugs — such as fentanyl, which is much more potent than heroin or morphine — showing up in the drug supply. Fentanyl has been found added to heroin sold on the black market and has on occasion been found in counterfeit pharmaceutical pills, such as pills made to look indistinguishable from prescription Xanax medication.