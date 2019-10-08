The lawsuit was originally filed on July 25 in Carroll County Circuit Court, alleging that more than 25 named pharmaceutical companies and their subsidiaries contributed to and profited from an opioid drug addiction epidemic that has claimed 260 lives in Carroll from 2012 through the first half of 2019. The lawsuit, which seeks compensatory damages, also named individual members of the Sackler family, owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the company that in 2007 pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of understating the risks of OxyContin and paid more than $600 million in penalties.