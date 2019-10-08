Attorneys for Carroll County say they have refiled a lawsuit against opioid drug manufacturers in Carroll County Circuit Court as of Tuesday.
The case had been temporarily withdrawn after it was moved to federal court at the request of the defendants. Carroll’s legal team decided to regroup and refile Tuesday to try and prevent the case from reaching the federal level.
“We very much want the case in state court, that’s why we filed it in state court. The defendants very much want the case in federal court,” Jeff Reeves, of the California-based firm Theodora Oringher, told the Times shortly after withdrawing the complaint in August. His firm is working with Baltimore-based Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler to represent Carroll County in the case.
“We want to judge who knows what Carroll County is, who understands what the community is,” Reeves added at the time, "And we want jurors who understand that too.”
The lawsuit was originally filed on July 25 in Carroll County Circuit Court, alleging that more than 25 named pharmaceutical companies and their subsidiaries contributed to and profited from an opioid drug addiction epidemic that has claimed 260 lives in Carroll from 2012 through the first half of 2019. The lawsuit, which seeks compensatory damages, also named individual members of the Sackler family, owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the company that in 2007 pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of understating the risks of OxyContin and paid more than $600 million in penalties.
At the time of the original lawsuit, Reeves said, Purdue — along with other drug makers — faced more than 2,000 similar lawsuits in federal court in Cleveland, a venue that he said drug companies would prefer to fight in, hence the retraction of the lawsuit and Tuesday’s refiling in state court.
A proposed settlement of the federal cases that was announced in September has drawn criticism from Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh as being insufficient and does not involve the newly refiled Carroll County case or some other Maryland jurisdictions; Anne Arundel County is part of the tentative settlement, for instance, while Baltimore City is not.
