Commissioners add $25 million in spending to Carroll’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners is proposing a $546.7 million operating budget for fiscal 2024, adding $25 million more in spending to the package budget officials recommended in early March.

The spending and revenue plan for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1, is $45.4 million (9.1%) higher than the current operating budget.

To help pay for the $25 million increase in spending, commissioners are proposing an increase to the recordation rate tax from $5 per $500 to $6.25 per $500, which will bring in a projected $3.9 million. The recordation tax is imposed by the state as compensation for registering the purchase or sale of property in the public domain. The money is collected by the county where the transaction takes place.

Commissioners have also proposed a 10% increase in water and sewer rates for fiscal 2024, affecting about 10,301 water customers and 10,595 sewer customers, as a way to bring in more money.

As it stands, the county’s proposed budget includes salary increases for employees of the public library system, state’s attorney’s office and the circuit court, the same agencies that asked commissioners during the last several months for one-time 10% bonuses for employees to improve morale. It also includes salary increases for the sheriff’s office.

Earlier this year, commissioners voted in favor of one-time bonuses for employees of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Carroll County Circuit Court, with commissioners Michael Guerin and Tom Gordon voting against. Guerin and Gordon said they wanted to wait until the fiscal 2024 budget process to discuss salary increases rather than give one-time bonuses.

All five commissioners voted against giving the public library staff a 10% bonus in March.

Leaders of the departments argued that their employees deserved a bonus since other county employees had received a 10% pay raise last August. The raise was for 671 full- and part-time employees who work for the commissioners and was done last year as a reaction to hiring and retention problems. The problems were severe enough, commissioners said at the time, that the county’s ability to maintain service levels was in question.

Commissioners held weeks of work sessions on the operating budget, listening to leaders of the county departments asking for more money than was originally recommended.

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein said Wednesday that the biggest challenge is finding the money to pay for the salary increases, among other day-to-day expenses.

“It’s not a good thing,” he said. “We’ve got to come up with the money.”

The commissioners added $340,000 for employee raises in the state’s attorney’s office, on top of the 4.55% originally recommended by the Budget Office. The county’s court system is slated to get $200,000 for employee raises, on top of the 4.55% that was originally recommended.

Commissioners are also proposing $1.3 million more for the sheriff’s office, on top of the Budget Office’s recommended $1 million.

The county library system is slated to receive $600,000 in fiscal 2024 for salary increases.

The proposed spending plan now goes to the community for comment.

Zaleski will hold a series of community meetings to explain the proposed budget to residents. The first was set for Wednesday night, at the Eldersburg Library, followed by a session Thursday at the Mount Airy Library; Monday at the Taneytown Library; and May 3 at the North Carroll Library. Each will begin at 7 p.m.

A public hearing is set for 7 p.m., May 9, at Carroll Community College’s Scott Center, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster. Adoption will be at a meeting 1 p.m., May 23.