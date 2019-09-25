Carroll nonprofits doing their part to make sure everyone is counted in census

April 1, 2020. That’s the official “reference day” for the upcoming U.S. Census, the constitutionally mandated, every-decade count of all people living in the country. Many households will have received a letter with instructions on how to respond to census questions online — the first time the count has been conducted this way — while others will receive paper forms. Those that do not respond may receive an in-person visit from a census worker for a “non-response follow up visit.”