Q&A: Nurse, advocate discusses program providing help for helping loved ones with mental illness

A: Family to Family is a group of participants — the bigger the group the better — that can be any family member. It can be a sibling, a parent, or a grandchild; anybody but the person that is actually affected [by mental illness]. It is geared more toward helping the family member cope, find the resources, identify the early phase of mental health issues, what it looks like. What recovery looks like and the pace of recovery. We compare it very much to physical illness, because it is biological and for one person it might take longer to get better — we might want them to get better yesterday, but that’s not always going to happen.