Major renovation of Westminster library moves forward, with contractor selected and groundbreaking planned

The Carroll County Public Library plans to break ground in July on the $4.9 million project, known as Exploration Commons at 50 East, to renovate the Westminster location.
The project will turn the basement of the Westminster branch into a makerspace, and will add a professional teaching kitchen and other collaboration-focused workspaces and meeting rooms. The renovation will include creating a new two-story entrance into the space from the alleyway that adjoins the building.
Visitors can look for the space to open to the public in 2021. Construction had previously been planned to start last fall, before opening sometime this year.
Lewis Contractors of Owings Mills was chosen from a pool of 14 candidates for the project. A unanimous vote by the Board of County Commissioners on June 11 made it formal. Lewis Contractors was the highest rated of four finalists and submitted the lowest bid at $4,076,162.00, according to a memo from that meeting.
The county contributed $600,000 in funding to the project. A County Library Capital Grant covers just under half of the cost, and the library system is raising funds to make up the rest of the $4.9 million.
Library system Executive Director Andrea Berstler told the commissioners the fundraising effort “was going rather well until we had to shut the doors,” referring to the libraries’ closure during the coronavirus pandemic. “We anticipate that having some construction activity on site will help us to regain some of that momentum. We had some unanticipated delays in the project, including having to negotiate a rather lengthy parking agreement with the city [of Westminster] that we didn’t expect to have to get into.”
More information about the project and a link to contribute toward the fundraising goal is available at explorationcommons.carr.org.
Chris Haga, the project’s manager, said it is expected to take about nine months to transform the nearly 14,000-square-foot space. Costs in addition to construction will include purchasing furniture and equipment, and testing and inspections. The total cost is expected to come in under the previously approved $4.9 million total budget, said Eric Burdine, Carroll County Bureau of Building Construction chief.
Berstler thanked county staff for their expertise in the area of project management. “It’s not something we do very often,” she said.
According to a news release from CCPL, “Exploration Commons is an extension of the library, as well as a unique destination offering access to the latest technologies, tools, and resources.”
Lewis Construction is a family-owned construction management and general contracting firm. Past projects include the Port Discovery Children’s Museum renovation and McDaniel College’s Merritt Fitness Center addition.
“CCPL looks forward to the start of construction for this innovative community-focused project,” Berstler said in the news release. “We are pleased to find a contractor who understands the uniqueness of our new space and who has stepped up as a partner to help us bring Exploration Commons to life.”