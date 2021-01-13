Members of Carroll County’s legislative delegation focusing on business, health care, crime, election security bills

He’s also enthusiastic about a pair of bills related to drunken and drugged driving that he said Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo brought to him last year. One of them makes it more clear to judges that they are authorized to give a warrant to take blood if someone is involved in a fatal accident. The other would give officers who have not trained to become drug recognition experts (DREs) the ability to ask someone if they would like to give blood when they are suspected of drunken driving. It has nothing to do with drawing blood, just asking, and drivers maintain the right to refuse.