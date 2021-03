Samantha "Sam" Schlosburg leads her dog "Leo" over a series of jumps during a training session at My K9 Buddy. Heather Rees, President of Carroll Kennel Club, and her daughter Samantha "Sam" Schlosburg, train their dogs performance training and sport at "My K9 Buddy" in Westminster. "Team 12 Paws" includes their dogs; Leo, a 5-1/2 year old Black Lab, Piper, a female 5-1/2 year old Yellow Lab, and Whim, a female 3-1/2 year old German Short-haired Pointer. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)