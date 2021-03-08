‘Wonderful to be able to give back’: Carroll Kennel Club brings dogs and humans together through sports, community service

A membership with the Carroll Kennel Club costs $20 per year and membership forms can be downloaded from the club’s website. The club hosts a number of events from summer picnics to holiday parties designed to celebrate the successes of every club member. Educational programs are provided throughout the year at the club’s general meetings, which were open to the public prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club meets every month via Zoom and Rees said anyone is more than welcome to join those meetings.