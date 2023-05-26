Carroll County Detention Center has hired new food vendor after terminating Aramark contract

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Inmates housed in the Carroll County Detention Center in Westminster will be getting daily meals from a new food vendor.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a $580,400 one-year contract to Summit Food Services, a company that contracts with correctional facilities throughout the country to provide food services.

The detention center, which is part of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, had been using Aramark Correctional Services since October 2020; “however, based on their performance it was determined to be in the best interest of the operation to terminate the contract with Aramark and transition to Summit Food Services,” a county briefing paper states.

Major Dennis Harmon, of the Support Services department at the detention center, said in an interview after the meeting that Aramark did not have enough personnel to adequately do the job of providing food to inmates.

“It was hard for them to hire,” Harmon said. “It was more about supplying the manpower. They left us several times with nobody and no staff to feed our inmates.”

Harmon said everyone was fed and taken care of, but that the county decided to go with a different vendor that could support its needs.

In recent years, according to reports in multiple media outlets, several states have canceled food contracts with Aramark Correctional Services and accused the private food vendor of serving rotten food to inmates. Mississippi ended its five-year, multimillion-dollar relationship with Aramark to provide food in its prisons in April 2021, according to a CBS News report. In March 2014 the governor of Michigan levied fines against the company for various contract violations involving meals and improper contact with inmates, according to a report in the Detroit Free Press.

Aramark could not be reached for comment.

Carroll officials are not accusing Aramark of serving inmates rotten food.

During a meeting of the commissioners on May 18, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said that air, water and food are “vital services” provided to inmates at the detention center.

“There’s very few things that are as important as getting food right in a jail setting, and we believe Summit will provide that,” he said. “I believe Summit has a proven track record to get that done.

“We’re not asking for any additional funds,” he said. “We’re asking that we can switch to Summit, and do that as soon as practically possible. We’ve already been working on the transition. We’re looking for a seamless transition.”

Harmon said Summit started providing meals to inmates on May 22, and so far there have been no issues. The contract with Summit will run through May 21, 2024, according to the county’s Office of Procurement.

Carroll’s detention center is a maximum security level facility that opened in 1837 and has capacity for 255 inmates. Summit serves three meals per day to inmates at a cost of about $2.60 per meal, according to Chris Winebrenner, communications manager with Carroll County government.

Funding for the new contract was approved by the county’s Bureau of Budget. Carroll County will join a contract that was competitively bid by Calvert County government.