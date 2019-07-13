Carroll progressives hold vigil for immigrant rights

"Judaism in the book of Leviticus tells us, ‘When a foreigner resides among you in a land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native born. Love them as yourself for you were foreigners in Egypt,’ ” Kuchma said. And then, in a line that drew a chorus of response from the crowd, “Who can say what the golden rule is? Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”